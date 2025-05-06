AGL53.2▼ -2.58 (-0.05%)AIRLINK153.32▼ -2.8 (-0.02%)BOP9.79▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.09▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DCL10.46▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)DFML35.02▼ -2.31 (-0.06%)DGKC135.99▼ -2.72 (-0.02%)FCCL44.04▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)FFL14.63▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)HUBC133.47▼ -2.08 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.85▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.38▲ 0.22 (0.05%)KOSM5.42▲ 0.35 (0.07%)MLCF70.2▼ -1.4 (-0.02%)NBP84.32▼ -0.92 (-0.01%)OGDC202.93▲ 2.71 (0.01%)PAEL43.1▼ -0.79 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.82▲ 0.11 (0.01%)PPL151.8▲ 3.32 (0.02%)PRL29.52▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PTC20.39▼ -0.46 (-0.02%)SEARL81.51▼ -1.96 (-0.02%)TELE7.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL31.15▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP8.32▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TREET19.9▲ 0.49 (0.03%)TRG64.08▲ 0.45 (0.01%)UNITY26.17▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; Rains likely this week

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent rains and gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A fresh westerly wave may affect upper parts of the country from tomorrow evening/night.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is likely in most parts of Pakistan on Tuesday evening/night. However, rains and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjacent hilly areas.

On Wednesday and Thursday, intermittent rains and gusty winds are likely in the twin cities and at isolated places in Potohar region, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southeastern Sindh.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 31°C and 33°C on Wednesday and between 30°C and 32°C on Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 30°C and 32°C on Wednesday and between 29°C and 31°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, rains and gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southern Balochistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm):

Sindh: Mithi 18, Badin 11

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 12, Kakul 02

Kashmir: Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad City 01

Nokkundi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 43°C. The maximum temperature in Jacobabad and Dalbandin was recorded at 41°C, and in Chhor, Dadu, Lasbela and Sibbi at 40°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 39 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 38 per cent.

Staff Report

