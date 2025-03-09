Lahore, Punjab weather; rains, isolated hailstorms expected

LAHORE – Rains and gusty winds are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday and Tuesday with occasional gaps.

Isolated hailstorms and snowfalls over the hills are also expected during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), shallow westerly wave will likely enter upper parts of Pakistan tonight. It will likely strengthen from March 12 and will persist till March 16.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of Punjab on Sunday night. Cloudy weather with light rains and snowfalls are expected in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings.

On Monday and Tuesday, intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Lahore and surroundings. Cloudy weather with rains and light snowfalls are expected in Murree and the Galiyat.

Wet spell may disrupt traffic by causing road closure/slippery conditions in Murree and the Galiyat. Tourists are advised to remain cautious.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 13°C and 15°C on Monday and Tuesday, and 12°C and 14°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 04°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 47 per cent.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 38 per cent.