Maryam shines

The results of recent survey conducted by Institute of Public Opinion Research (IPOR) provide a powerful rebuttal to unwarranted criticism directed at Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz.

With a resounding 62% of respondents calling her first year in office remarkable in addressing public concerns, it is evident that her performance is being recognised by the people she serves.

From the very beginning of her tenure, Maryam Nawaz has demonstrated a clear intent to deliver and to improve the lives of Punjab’s residents.

Her approach has been grounded in real, tangible action.

The results of her leadership are already visible, particularly in critical areas such as education, healthcare and infrastructure — sectors that have long been neglected but are now undergoing transformation.

It is not just urban centers that are getting benefits of Maryam Nawaz’s leadership rather the provincial government has placed a strong emphasis on development of less-developed areas, with the Suthra Punjab project being a prime example.

The reach and impact of this project, which aims to ensure a cleaner, greener environment for all, is something that deserves commendation.

It is rare for politicians to prioritise such far-flung corners of a province, and Maryam Nawaz’s focus on these areas speaks volumes about her commitment to equitable development.

It’s clear that, contrary to criticisms she faces, Maryam Nawaz is delivering on her promises.

Her commitment to the people is evident, and it is our belief that she will continue to work with same zeal and determination in the years ahead and we expect that other provincial governments will also follow the same path to bring improvement in lives of the people.