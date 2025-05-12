Lahore, Punjab weather: More rains, gusty winds, hailstorms predicted

LAHORE – More intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are predicted in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday night and Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating Pakistan. A westerly wave is also affecting parts of the country.

Under these conditions, isolated rains and gusty winds are predicted in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahim Yar Khan on Monday night. Hailstorms may also occur at isolated places during the period.

On Tuesday, mainly hot and dry weather is predicted in most districts of province. However, rains and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in Murree, Galiyat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Lahore and Sheikhupura.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 37°C and 39°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most districts during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred at isolated places.

Rainfall (mm): Murree 42, Islamabad (City 25 and Airport 01), Saidpur 18, Golra 15, Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad and Kachahri 09), Lahore (City 04, Airport 01), Hafizabad 04, Narowal 03, Sargodha, Sialkot, Kasur 01

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. The maximum temperature in Sahiwal was recorded at 40°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 28 per cent.