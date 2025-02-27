Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; more intermittent rains, hailstorms likely

ISLAMABAD – More intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday evening/night and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over most parts of Pakistan which will likely persist over upper parts till Saturday morning.

Under these weather conditions, more intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and snowfalls over the hills are likely in the twin cities, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday evening/night.

Isolated hailstorms are likely during this period. Rains and gusty winds are also likely at isolated places in Balochistan. Partly cloudy weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

On Friday, more intermittent rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills are likely in the twin cities and parts of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy rains/snowfalls will likely disrupt traffic by causing road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 10°C and 12°C on Friday, and 11°C and 13°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 11°C and 13°C on Friday, and 10°C and 12°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, widespread rains with snowfalls over the hills occurred in the twin cities, Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours. Cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 52, Muzaffarabad Airport 10, Muzaffarabad City 09, Rawalakot 08, Kotli 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 32, Balakot 28, Malam Jabba 19, Kakul 13, Saidu Sharif 12, Kalam 11, Dir 09, Chitral 05, Drosh 03, Bacha Khan Airport, Lower Dir, Dera Ismail Khan Airport 01

Balochistan: Kalat 16

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore & Chilas 13, Skardu 10, Gilgit 07, Bagrote 04, Gupis 03, Bunji 02

Punjab: Murree 07, Chakwal, Sahiwal, Chaklala- Rawalpindi 01, Islamabad (Saidpur & Golra) 02

Snowfall (Inches): Skardu 4.3, Chitral 02, Astore 1.6, Kalam 01

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 04°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Parachinar and Gupis was recorded at -03°C, and Skardu at -01°C.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 12°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 95 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 12°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 94 per cent.