Bangladesh beat Pakistan in third ODI to clinch series 2-1

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 11 runs in the third ODI in Mirpur on Sunday evening to clinch the ODI series 2-1.

Chasing a decent 291-run target for victory, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 279 on the final ball of the 50th over.

Salman Agha was the highest scorer for the Green shirts, who made 106 off 98 balls, hitting nine fours and four maximums. Debutant Saad Masood contributed 38 off 44 balls, laced with five boundaries.

Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi made 37 off 38 balls, hitting two fours and as many maximums. Abdul Samad contributed 34 off 45 balls, and debutant Ghazi Ghauri 29 off 39 balls. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Taskin Ahmed bagged four wickets, Mustafizur Rahman three, and Nahid Rana two, while Rishad Hossain got one wicket. Tanzid Hasan Tamim was named player of the match for his valuable contribution with the bat. He was also named the joint player of the series along with fast bowler Nahid Rana.

After being asked to bat first by Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi, Bangladesh reached 290/5 in their quota of 50 overs.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim was the top scorer for the hosts with a maiden hundred (107 off 107 balls), laced with six fours and seven maximums. Towhid Hridoy contributed an unbeaten 48 off 44 balls, hitting four boundaries.

Litton Das made 41 off 51 balls, Saif Hassan 36 off 55 balls, and Najmul Hossain Shanto 27 off 34 balls. Haris Rauf bagged three wickets, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Abrar Ahmed took one wicket each.

The series is tied 1-1, with Bangladesh securing victory in the opener and the visitors coming back strongly by winning the second game at the same venue.

Bangladesh Playing XI: 1 Saif Hassan, 2 Tanzid Hasan, 3 Towhid Hridoy, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 5 Litton Das (wk), 6 Afif Hossain, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Nahid Rana, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan Playing XI: 1 Sahibzada Farhan, 2 Maaz Sadaqat, 3 Ghazi Ghori, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Salman Agha, 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Saad Masood, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt), 10 Abrar Ahmed, 11 Haris Rauf