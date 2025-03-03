AGL51.72▲ 3.2 (0.07%)AIRLINK174.28▼ -12.81 (-0.07%)BOP12.51▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.35▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL8.81▲ 0.1 (0.01%)DFML44.22▼ -1.32 (-0.03%)DGKC118.9▼ -2.09 (-0.02%)FCCL39.77▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)FFL14.61▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)HUBC131.79▲ 0.58 (0.00%)HUMNL12.97▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)KEL4.42▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF52.86▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)NBP79.1▼ -0.91 (-0.01%)OGDC211.76▼ -0.83 (0.00%)PAEL41.76▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PIBTL9.41▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)PPL170.87▼ -2.42 (-0.01%)PRL33.16▼ -0.97 (-0.03%)PTC23.23▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)SEARL84.77▼ -3.32 (-0.04%)TELE7.98▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL31.35▼ -0.95 (-0.03%)TPLP10.78▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET20.21▼ -0.6 (-0.03%)TRG58.86▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)UNITY28.69▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.41▲ 0 (0.00%)

Lahore, Punjab weather; more intermittent rains expected

Lahore Weather Update Punjab Capital Braces For Rains Next Week
LAHORE – More intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday night and Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan, which will likely move eastward during next 12 to 18 hours.

Under these conditions, more rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Tob Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Khushab on Monday night. Intermittent rains, gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and heavy snowfalls are expected in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings.

On Tuesday, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province and cold during night. However, rains and gusty winds are expected in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot and Narowal. Rains and gusty winds with snowfalls are expected in Murree and Galliyat.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 13°C and 15°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred in Lahore and upper/central Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Rawalpindi (Chaklala 35, Kacheri 25, Shamsabad 21), Islamabad (Airport 31, Golra 28, Saidpur 23, Zero Point 22, Bokra 20), Attock 20, Murree 12, Mangla, Jhelum, Chakwal, Jhang 05, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat 04, Hafizabad 03, Gujranwala, Kot Addu 02, Sialkot (City, Airport 02), Multan Airport, Joharabad, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Okara, Narowal, Sargodha, Lahore (Airport) 01

Snowfall (Inches): Murree 3.5

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab, where the temperature dropped to the freezing point (0°C). Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 84 per cent.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 79 per cent.

More rains predicted in Pakistan from March 02

Staff Report

