Lahore, Punjab weather: Monsoon rains, heavy falls likely

LAHORE – Monsoon rains and gusty winds with heavy falls are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Tuesday evening/night, Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over central Balochistan. Strong, moist currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the country.

Under these conditions, monsoon rains with heavy falls are likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Chiniot, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Tob Tek Singh, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Multan, Sahiwal, Layyah, Bhakkar, Taunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur on Tuesday evening/night, Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of the Pothohar region and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan. Downpour may cause urban flooding in northeastern Punjab. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galiyat.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Wednesday and between 34°C and 36°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, rain and wind/thundershowers with heavy falls occurred in parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Noorpur Thal 95, Murree 73, Rahim Yar Khan 68, Bhakkar 67, Kot Addu 60, Attock 34, Layyah 27, Mangla 17, Joharabad 15, Faisalabad 14, Islamabad (Saidpur 13, Golra 09, City 05, Bokra 03, Airport 02), Khanewal 12, Mandi Bahauddin 10, Jhelum 07, D.G. Khan (City) 06, Khanpur 05, Rawalpindi (Pirwadhai, New Kattarian, Chaklala 04, Katcheri, Gawalmandi 03, Shamsabad 02), Multan 04, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Narowal 03, Sargodha, Jhang 02, Sialkot 01

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 75 per cent.