Class 9 Results 2025: Quick ways to Check Results Online

LAHORE – Wait for Class 9 students is almost over as BISE Lahore and other boards will announce Results on August 20, at 10:00 AM.

Students can check their Class 9 2025 results on Wednesday, as all nine educational boards in the province will release Punjab Boards Class 9 Result 2025 at 10:00 AM.

Those who appeared in year Matric exams can check their results online through their respective board portals. Students can receive their results via SMS using official codes assigned to each board. All boards including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha will announce results.

Class 9 Results 2025

Class 9 SMS Codes for Result

Board SMS Code Lahore 800291 Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Multan 800293 Sahiwal 800292 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 D.G. Khan 800295 Bahawalpur 800298

Students are advised to double-check their results for accuracy and keep a copy for future reference. Authorities have also reminded students to stay updated regarding rechecking, supplementary exams, and admissions to the first year.