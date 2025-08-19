Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Class 9 Results 2025: Quick ways to Check Results Online

LAHORE – Wait for Class 9 students is almost over as BISE Lahore and other boards will announce Results on August 20, at 10:00 AM.

Students can check their Class 9 2025 results on Wednesday, as all nine educational boards in the province will release Punjab Boards Class 9 Result 2025 at 10:00 AM.

Those who appeared in year Matric exams can check their results online through their respective board portals. Students can receive their results via SMS using official codes assigned to each board. All boards including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha will announce results.

Class 9 SMS Codes for Result

Board SMS Code
Lahore 800291
Gujranwala 800299
Rawalpindi 800296
Multan 800293
Sahiwal 800292
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
D.G. Khan 800295
Bahawalpur 800298

Students are advised to double-check their results for accuracy and keep a copy for future reference. Authorities have also reminded students to stay updated regarding rechecking, supplementary exams, and admissions to the first year.

