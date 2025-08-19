Karachi Paralyzed as Monsoon Rains trigger citywide Emergency

KARACHI – Monsoon chaos in port city of Karachi on Tuesday as heavy rains bring life to a halt amid disastrous rains in the city.

Sindh’s capital has been experiencing heavy rainfall since morning, causing widespread power outages and disrupting traffic. Karachi Traffic Police urged commuters to drive cautiously, maintain a safe distance, and avoid sudden braking.

Massive traffic congestion has been reported on major roads, including MA Jinnah Road, Liaquat Highway, University Road, National Highway, and several others across District South, East, Central, West, and Malir.

Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah directed district administrations, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the health department, and Rescue 1122 to remain on high alert. He ordered immediate drainage of rainwater and instructed officials to maintain coordination with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Deputy Commissioners were also told to stay present in the field with their teams.

Karachi Rains

Intermittent rains are expected to continue throughout the day, with temperatures hovering around 28°C and humidity at 85%. Saadi Town recorded the highest rainfall at 35.8 mm, followed by Gulshan-i-Maymar with 33.3 mm, while other areas, including Nazimabad, University Road, and Korangi also reported rainfall.

Met Office warned of isolated rain and thunderstorms in multiple districts of Sindh, including Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sukkur, and Mirpur Khas, with heavy rainfall expected to continue until August 22.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab declared a rain emergency, canceling all leave for essential service departments and instructing municipal services, the fire brigade, and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams to establish a Rain Emergency Cell. He ordered police officers to remain on duty, ensure drainage, monitor traffic, and respond to emergencies, particularly in low-lying areas. Citizens were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and contact authorities immediately if needed.

Meanwhile, traffic police reported water accumulation at the Nazimabad Underpass, diverting vehicles above the underpass via Hakim Ibne Sina Road. Officials confirmed that traffic management teams are actively controlling flow and assisting commuters.

Monsoon rains, occurring from June to September, are vital for replenishing water supplies and providing relief from summer heat. However, heavy downpours can cause urban flooding, landslides, and displacement, particularly in vulnerable neighborhoods.