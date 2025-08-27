Lahore, Punjab weather: Heavy monsoon rains likely this week

LAHORE – Monsoon rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab during this week.

The ninth spell of this monsoon will begin on Friday, August 29 and will continue intermittently till September 02.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea & the Bay of Bengal will start penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan on August 29. A westerly wave will also approach the upper and central parts of the country on August 30.

Under these conditions, intermittent monsoon rains are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab from August 29 to September 02.

Intermittent monsoon rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot and Narowal.

The ninth spell of this monsoon will also give rains in Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Sahiwal.

Intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are also likely in Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan.

Widespread rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and northeast Punjab. Bursts of heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galiyat.

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 31°C and 33°C on Thursday, between 30°C and 32°C on Friday, and between 29°C and 31°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, rain, wind/thundershower with heavy falls occurred in parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Sialkot (City 202, Airport 126), Narowal 114, Gujrat 96, Mangla, Jhelum 50, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala 19, Kasur, Bahawalpur Airport 01

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 72 per cent.