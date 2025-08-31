Anti-Quackery Campaign: Punjab seals 555 outlets

LAHORE – Continuing its province-wide anti-quackery campaign, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 555 quacks’ outlets.

During the last month, PHC enforcement teams conducted visits to more than 2,200 treatment centres. Of these, 343 previously identified centres have now been taken over by qualified doctors who are providing legitimate healthcare services. Surveillance has also been initiated for another 1,168 centres to ensure compliance with regulations.

Among the districts, Lahore recorded the highest enforcement activity, with 206 centres sealed. Other significant closures included 39 outlets in Kasur, 38 in Okara, and 32 each in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Narowal.

In Lahore, several well-known establishments were sealed, including Al-Sadat Welfare Society (Gilani Clinic), Ali Clinic, Rajput Medical Store, Bismillah Gynae, Murtaza Clinic, and Saad Clinic.

The PHC spokesperson added that, to date, the Commission has inspected over 243,000 treatment centres across Punjab. Of these, more than 62,900 illegal outlets have been permanently shut down, while nearly 29,000 quacks have abandoned their unlawful practices.