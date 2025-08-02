Lahore police arrest influential man for assaulting Labourers in viral video

LAHORE – The police in Lahore’s Defence-C area on Saturday arrested a man identified as Aftab Mayo after a disturbing video of him allegedly assaulting two laborers went viral on social media.

The viral video sparked public outrage.

The video, which gained widespread attention online, shows Aftab Mayo brutally beating two workers, Asif and Tanveer, with a plastic pipe. The footage triggered an immediate response from law enforcement authorities.

Following directives from DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, SP Cantt Qazi Ali Raza instructed SHO Defence-C Raza Abbas and his team to take swift action. Based on the video evidence, police registered a case and arrested the accused, who was taken into custody and placed behind bars.

In a statement, SP Cantt Qazi Ali Raza revealed that Aftab Mayo had recorded the video himself and uploaded it to social media. He condemned the act, warning that anyone who takes the law into their own hands will face strict consequences.

“Those who inflict violence and injustice on citizens will be brought to justice without exception,” SP Raza stated.

The SP also praised SHO Raza Abbas and the Defence-C police team for their prompt and effective response to the incident.