US limits official visits to Karachi’s high-end hotels in latest security alert

KARACHI – The United States Consulate in Karachi has temporarily limited visits by its officials to high-end hotels in the port city after receiving a report of a threat.

“The U.S. Consulate General Karachi received a report of a threat directed at high-end hotels in Karachi,” the State Department has said in a security alert.

“The U.S. Consulate General in Karachi has temporarily limited visits by official U.S. government personnel to these hotels.”

The department said it sometimes declares areas in foreign countries such as tourist attractions, hotels, markets, shopping malls and restaurants off-limits to official U.S. government personnel in response to such threats.

As precautionary measures, the security alert urges people to avoid the areas and crowds, keep a low profile and to stay alert in places frequented by tourists and citizens of Western countries.

The State Department currently has a travel advisory in place for Pakistan that advises US citizens to reconsider traveling there due to the risk of terrorism.