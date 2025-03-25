Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan must be rested: Shahid Afridi

LAHORE – Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Khan Afridi on Tuesday suggested that Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi should be rested in the fifth match of the T20I match against New Zealand.T

The suggestion to rest Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi came just a day before the fifth and final T20I match against New Zealand.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, former all-rounder and Captain Shahid Afridi stated that senior players Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi should be rested in the fifth T20 match against New Zealand.

He said that after the defeat in the fourth T20 match against the Kiwis, the series has already slipped away from the hands of the Green Shirts, so it would be better to give the opportunity to young players.

Earlier, New Zealand, batting first in the fourth T20 match, scored 220 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Tim Seifert scored 44 runs and Captain Michael Bracewell made 46 runs to stand out.

From Pakistan, Haris Rauf took 3 wickets, Abrar took 2 and Abbas Afridi took 1 wicket.

In pursuit of the target, the Green Shirts’ start was very disappointing. Opener Mohammad Haris scored 2, Khushdil Shah scored 6, Hassan Nawaz, captain Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, and Abbas Afridi all made just 1 run each before being sent back to the pavilion. Abdul Samad scored the highest for the Green Shirts, making 44 runs.

The Pakistani team was helpless in front of the Kiwi bowlers and was all-out for just 105 runs. This was Pakistan’s 10th lowest score in T20 format.

On the other hand, Shadab Khan, who made a comeback to the team, scored only 30 runs in 3 innings, and with the ball, he took only 1 wicket in 4 matches.

Similarly, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi’s performance was also disappointing. The left-arm fast bowler took only 2 wickets in 2 matches, with an average of 66.50 and an economy rate of 10.23.