Security guard who attempted to rape girl at Lahore’s Gulab Devi Hospital arrested

LAHORE – A security guard who allegedly attempted to sexually abuse a girl at Gulab Devi Hospital was arrested, the local police said on Tuesday.

The Nasirabad police said that they swiftly took action against the guard after receiving call on 15. The victim was a 10-year old girl who had come to outdoor of Gulab Devi hospital.

According to the report, the suspect, who was identified as Wali Khan, called the girl to a room and tried sexually abuse her. The girl started screaming after which he ran away from there.

However, the police took swift action and arrested the suspect.

SP Model Town Ikhlaq Ullah Tarar said that all those who tried to exploit children or women would be treated strictly under the law as there is no leniency for such suspects.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has declared women and children her red-line. She categorically directed the police officials and other authorities to take action against anyone who is involved in sexually abusing or harassing the women and children.

This year in January, the police arrested the prime suspect in a case related to gang-rape of a M.Phil student of Government College University.

The police said Haseeb Afzal had been arrested while raids are being conducted to nab two other suspects – Talha and Hamza.

Police said the victim became a friend of Haseeb Afzal on social media, adding that the suspects also made obscene videos while raping the student.

As per the FIR registered under 375-B, the incident occurred on January 10 and has since led to a formal complaint being lodged with the Lytton Road police. The victim told mentioned being in a relationship with Haseeb Afzal, through social media. The prime accused tricked the girl and proposed to her for marriage, repeatedly pressuring her for physical relations, which she declined.

On the morning of the incident, Haseeb invited her for breakfast at Muslim Town, where his friends, Talha Khan and Hamza Sheikh joined them. The three men allegedly took her to an apartment in Bahria Town, where they subjected her to gang rape. During the assault, they reportedly filmed her in a compromising position and made threats against her.

After sexually assaulting her for hours, the accused abandoned her on Outfall Road and fled the scene.