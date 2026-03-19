Pakistan announces post-Ramadan office timings

ISLAMABAD – The government has announced new working hours for public offices following the conclusion of Ramadan.

For offices operating five days a week, working hours will be from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, with a break for lunch and prayers from 1:00 pm. to 1:30 pm.

Offices that operate six days a week will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The new schedule will take effect immediately after Eid.

As part of the Prime Minister’s austerity drive, fresh attendance guidelines have been issued. On March 24, 50% of officers and staff will report for duty and work throughout the week, while the remaining 50% will follow a rotation policy.

According to the Establishment Division, the alternate 50% will attend from March 30 to April 2. Relevant authorities have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the new directives.