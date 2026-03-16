Lahore, Hyderabad get power transmission networks upgrade

The National Grid Company of Pakistan (NGC) has achieved two significant milestones aimed at strengthening the country’s power transmission network and improving system reliability in Lahore and Hyderabad.

The up-gradation work of 220kV Transmission Line Sheikhupura–Bund Road Lahore CCT (I & II) has been completed from Tower No. 01 to Tower No. 55, during the approved shutdown period from 03 January to 14 March 2026. The transmission line has been energised on load on an interim basis, marking an important milestone in the project’s progress.

Under the project scope, a total of 84 new towers are being installed along a 28 km transmission line with Twin Bundle Rail conductor configuration. So far, 83 foundations and 70 tower erections have been completed. 18 km of conductor stringing, dismantling of 53 old towers, and removal of 18 km of old conductor have also been carried out.

During a recent site visit, DMD (AD&M) Engr. Rasheed A. Bhutto reviewed the ongoing activities and appreciated the progress of the project.

NGC has also energised a new 220/132 kV, 250 MVA Autotransformer at 220kV Grid Station Tando Mohammad Khan Road, Hyderabad, making another step forward in strengthening the national transmission infrastructure.

The autotransformer has been installed by NGC’s Project Delivery South Formation under the World Bank-funded National Transmission Modernisation Project (NTMP-I). The addition of this autotransformer will enhance transformation capacity, improve system reliability and ensure a more stable voltage profile for consumers of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

Managing Director, NGC, Engr. Altaf Hussain Malik, appreciating the efforts of project teams, stated that the timely completion of these works will strengthen the national transmission network and support a reliable power supply to consumers.