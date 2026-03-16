Widespread rain, hailstorms likely in Pakistan ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Widespread rains with isolated moderate to heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in Pakistan from March 17 to March 20, with occasional breaks.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave will approach Pakistan on March 17, which will likely persist till March 20.

Under these weather conditions, widespread rains with heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in most parts of Pakistan from March 17 to March 20, with occasional breaks.

Intermittent rains, gusty winds and isolated hailstorms may cause a considerable decrease in temperatures during the day and at night in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and parts of Sindh during the period.

PMD Weather Alert:

Rain-wind-thunderstorms and snowfall expected in many parts of Pakistan from 17–20 March due to a new westerly wave.

Possible hailstorms and temperature drop expected.

Tourists and farmers advised to stay cautious.#PakistanWeather #PMD #WeatherAlert pic.twitter.com/VjsD7UHS9T — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) March 16, 2026

Punjab & Islamabad:

Intermittent rain, gusty winds, and isolated hailstorms are likely from March 17 to March 20.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan & Kashmir:

Widespread rains, gusty winds and isolated hailstorms are expected during the period, with occasional breaks. Snowfall is also expected over high mountains.

Balochistan:

Intermittent rains and isolated hailstorms are expected during the period.

Sindh:

Isolated rains with moderate to heavy thunderstorms are expected on March 18 and March 19, with occasional breaks.

Impact:

Rains may cause landslides in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Bursts of heavy rain may cause urban flooding in major cities. Citizens are advised to stay indoors during downpours to avoid hazards.