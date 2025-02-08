Lahore High Court declares holiday for February 22

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has declared a holiday for February 22 (Saturday) on account of High Court Bar Association Election.

LHC Registrar Abher Gul Khan has issued an order in this regard, stating that the Principal Seat and its benches will not function on Feb 22.

“The Hon’able Chief Justice has been pleased to declare that Lahore High Court Principal Seat and its Benches at Bahawalpur, Multan and Rawalpindi will not function on (Saturday) 22.02.2025 on account of High Court Bar Association Election for the year 2025-26,” read the order.

The high court will reopen on Monday as there is weekly off on Sunday, February 23.

Last month, the Lahore Bar Association (LBA) elected its new office-bearers for the year 2025-26 with Chaudhry Imran Masood beign elected as its chairman.

Mubashar Rehman Chaudhry won the seat of president by securing 2,400 votes while Mian Sharjeel elected as senior vice president.