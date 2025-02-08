Governor Tessori urges CJ SHC urges action against deadly traffic violations

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tessori has voiced deep concern over the rising number of accidents caused by dumpers and tankers in Karachi, urging immediate intervention from the judiciary. In a letter to the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, he called for strict enforcement of traffic laws to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

“The loss of innocent lives is unacceptable, and enforcing traffic laws has become imperative,” he stated, emphasizing that those violating regulations must be held accountable. His concerns were amplified by the tragic deaths of four citizens in a single day due to heavy vehicle accidents. Tessori also highlighted a troubling pattern where many drivers responsible for such incidents flee the scene, raising concerns about law enforcement’s effectiveness.

He pointed out that repeated fatalities due to heavy traffic reflect administrative negligence and a failure to uphold the law. Reminding that the Sindh High Court has already set entry restrictions for heavy vehicles, he urged the Chief Justice to ensure these orders are strictly implemented.

“The people of Karachi are looking towards the judiciary for their safety,” he added. Expressing confidence in judicial intervention, the governor called for immediate directives to concerned authorities, aiming to curb the rising menace of reckless heavy vehicle movement in the city.