AGL45.25▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)AIRLINK184.92▼ -0.27 (0.00%)BOP9.61▼ -0.32 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.26▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.26▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DFML46.18▲ 0.47 (0.01%)DGKC102.13▼ -0.4 (0.00%)FCCL36.43▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)FFL14.34▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)HUBC126.41▼ -0.42 (0.00%)HUMNL12.8▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)KEL4.29▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM5.94▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF42.27▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)NBP72.44▲ 2.11 (0.03%)OGDC198.51▲ 3.07 (0.02%)PAEL37.75▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)PIBTL7.74▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL168.09▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PRL32.75▼ -1.27 (-0.04%)PTC22.42▼ -0.09 (0.00%)SEARL101.88▼ -2.09 (-0.02%)TELE8.17▲ 0.15 (0.02%)TOMCL32.92▲ 0.08 (0.00%)TPLP11.7▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET20.01▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TRG66.12▼ -0.04 (0.00%)UNITY30.12▼ -1.24 (-0.04%)WTL1.53▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Governor Tessori urges CJ SHC urges action against deadly traffic violations

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tessori has voiced deep concern over the rising number of accidents caused by dumpers and tankers in Karachi, urging immediate intervention from the judiciary. In a letter to the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, he called for strict enforcement of traffic laws to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

“The loss of innocent lives is unacceptable, and enforcing traffic laws has become imperative,” he stated, emphasizing that those violating regulations must be held accountable. His concerns were amplified by the tragic deaths of four citizens in a single day due to heavy vehicle accidents. Tessori also highlighted a troubling pattern where many drivers responsible for such incidents flee the scene, raising concerns about law enforcement’s effectiveness.

He pointed out that repeated fatalities due to heavy traffic reflect administrative negligence and a failure to uphold the law. Reminding that the Sindh High Court has already set entry restrictions for heavy vehicles, he urged the Chief Justice to ensure these orders are strictly implemented.

“The people of Karachi are looking towards the judiciary for their safety,” he added. Expressing confidence in judicial intervention, the governor called for immediate directives to concerned authorities, aiming to curb the rising menace of reckless heavy vehicle movement in the city.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Karachi

Governor Sindh calls for public participation in Mushaira event

  • Karachi

Governor Tessori asks world to take notice of atrocities in Indian held Kashmir

  • Karachi

Minister Sharjeel invites Chinese EV bus maker to invest in Karachi

  • Karachi

Tessori presents cheque of Rs1m to Rameez Ibrahim

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer