Diplomacy that works

Do we truly embrace an ideology? Does state diplomacy work? As an Islamic state, we have powerful ideologies aimed at alleviating depression and anxiety, but they remain unrealized. Public diplomacy, including cultural exchange, is vital for fostering mutual understanding between nations.

While the US has long used cultural diplomacy, its effectiveness in Pakistan remains limited. As Iola Brubeck’s lyrics humorously suggest, cultural exchange is a strange commodity. W.B. Yeats’ observation that “the best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity” resonates today, as we fail to harness the power of diplomacy with urgency and foresight.

According to C.S. Lewis, ‘Mental pain is less dramatic than physical pain, but it is more common and harder to bear’. Its reconciliation and redemption lies vividly in a sound education system, which is impeding tenfold regrettably either. Akin to it, Malcolm X wisely suggested that “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” The current government needs to be well updated about the happenings of the world so that it could be able to overcome every hurdle on its way to success. If it fails to do so and remains indifferent to the threats of days to come, it will not be able to sustain its status quo.

Akin to it, Tony Robbins said, “Remember this: Anticipation is the ultimate power. Losers react; leaders anticipate.” It is commonly observed by Pakistani diplomats that leaders in the Western world are always prepared to deal with unforeseen circumstances of life pragmatically but never ponder acting accordingly. Claude M Bristol says, “We usually get what we anticipate,” and this is one of the signs from the glorious Qur’an overly. It is a self-proclaiming truth that prevention is better than cure. Pakistani diplomats and stakeholders should be fond of pre-planning and formulating policies keeping in view future needs of their nation akin to contemporary economic turmoil.

Alike, a politician’s agility is crucial to strengthening diplomatic affairs of Pakistan. Unfortunate politicians lack prophetic skills, due to which the country keeps on anguishing from multiple issues. In this regard, anticipation is often greater than realization. Besides, globalization and AI have changed the condition of the world to a great extent.

International organizations are doing much to liberate man from all chains, and concerned diplomats ought to find the best possible opportunity intended to emancipate from various clandestinely prevalent turmoil. All in all, if a nation’s rudimentary pillar-diplomat affairs are weak, there is little scope for redemption and progress. None of the mainstream parties has done anything worthwhile to calm nations on this count.

—The author is Lecturer at University of Loralai

([email protected])