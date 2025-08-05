Lahore Broast, Shifa Hospital among 118 sealed in Punjab capital

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 118 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different housing schemes and LDA-controlled areas on Tuesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 12 buildings in Gulberg, 20 in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Samanabad and Shadman, 26 in Subzazar Housing Scheme and on Wahdat Road, and 60 in Johar Town and Quaid-e-Azam Town during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

LDA teams also sealed illegal buildings set up on public utility sites in Pak Arab Society. The sealed premises include Lahore Broast, English Grammar School, Punjab College of Technology and Management Sciences, Shifa Hospital, Faraz Abid Sheikhu Designer Studio, Pakistan Flourmills Association office, pharmacies, grocery stores, food points, workshops, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in LDA-controlled areas and housing schemes.