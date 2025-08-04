Cakes & Bakes, Habib Metro, Bank of Punjab among 149 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 149 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different housing schemes and LDA-controlled areas on Wednesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 33 buildings in Gulberg, Garden Town and Faisal Town, 18 in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Samanabad and Shadbagh, 26 in Subzazar Housing Scheme and on Wahdat Road, and 72 on Johar Town’s Khayaban-e-Jinnah during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Habib Metro Bank, Bank of Punjab, Cakes & Bakes, Shaukat Khanum Lab Collection Centre, Limelight, Reward International School, Hotel Royal Star, Royal Gulberg Hotel, NMP Pharmacy, Hasan Orthopaedic Hospital & Poly Clinic, grocery stores, food points, workshops, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violations of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in LDA-controlled areas and housing schemes.