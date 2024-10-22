Lahore again ranks world’s most polluted city amid increasing smog

Lahore, the capital city of Pakistan’s Punjab province, once again ranked as the most polluted city in the world as smog has blanketed the city, showed a Swiss-based air-quality monitoring group’s daily rankings issued on Tuesday.

According to IQAir, PM2.5 concentration in Lahore is currently 45.2 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value, making the air quality “hazardous” for citizens.

The live city rankings available on the IQAir website showed the Lahore’s AQI stands at 345 followed by Indian capital city Delhi with 320 AQI.

Karachi is the third most polluted city, according to the rankings while Cogno’s Kinshasa city and Vietnam’s Hanoi stood at fourth and fifth place respectively.

The cities with moderate air quality in Pakistan include Haripur, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Abbottabad, Karachi and others.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has taken various measures to curb smog in the province. In recent actions, authorities closed several brick kilns, issued challans to smoke-emitting vehicles and run campaigns to education people to make the environment healthy.

Amid worsening smog situation, the provincial government is also mulling over artificial rain and closing schools.