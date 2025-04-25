Intense heat continues amid dry weather in Lahore, Punjab

LAHORE – The intense heat has started to take a toll on citizens as sun is scorching across Punjab including Lahore amid dry weather

However, the severity of the heat continued to rise due to the dry weather in Lahore and other districts,

The MET office has given prediction regarding chances of rain.

As a result of the extreme temperatures, the use of air coolers and air conditioners in homes and offices has significantly increased.

According to the Meteorological Department, Lahore recorded a minimum temperature of 23°C on Friday (today)while the maximum is expected to reach up to 40°C.

Moreover, the climate experts have predicted that there is no chance of rain in Punjab for the next two to three days. The weather will remain dry, and the heat intensity will gradually increase.

Heatwaves will likely persist in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the ongoing week.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave prevails over Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Lahore and most districts of Punjab on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday. Gusty winds are likely in southern districts. Rains may occur in Murree, Galiyat and surroundings.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 40°C and 42°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and 39°C and 41°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Sahiwal remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 44°C. The maximum temperature in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Jhelum was recorded at 39°C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 14 per cent.