Pakistan’s delegation briefs IMF officials about array of reforms to improve economy

WASHINGTON – Pakistan’s delegation held a meeting with Director Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF in Washington on Tuesday (today).

The delegation thanked the IMF for its continued support to Pakistan especially for the recently approved seven billion dollars Extended Fund Facility.

The Pakistani delegation outlined the Government’s efforts towards fiscal consolidation, revenue expansion, energy and SOE reforms, aimed at transitioning Pakistan from stabilization to growth.

Congratulating Pakistan on the successful start of the Fund programme, Jihad Azour emphasized the importance of staying the course on reforms.

Meanwhile, Pakistani delegation comprising Secretary Finance Imdad Ullah Bosal and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed met with the Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Kenji Okamura in Washington DC.

The Pakistan delegation highlighted measures to expand fiscal space by broadening the tax base, aligning the provincial Agriculture Income Tax regime with the federal income tax regime, rationalizing subsidies, rightsizing the government, and reducing energy sector costs.

Discussions also covered stimulating private sector development, building climate resilience through Resilience and Sustainability financing and pursuing prudent monetary and external sector policies.