Labour Day 2025: PM Shehbaz vows to promote safe, dignified conditions for workers

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to promoting safe, healthy, and dignified conditions for its workers — the real driving force behind our nation’s growth and resilience.

He said this in a message as the nation observes Labour Day. The protection of fundamental labor rights is enshrined in our Constitution and fully aligns with the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) core conventions, to which Pakistan is a responsible signatory, he added.

In pursuit of these ideals, Pakistan has taken significant legislative and administrative reforms to further strengthen workers’ protections. We have ratified key international labour conventions, including the 2014 Protocol to the Forced Labour Convention and the Maritime Labour Convention, while advancing new commitments on occupational safety and health.

For the first time, every worker in Pakistan benefits from a National Occupational Safety and Health Profile, ensuring safer, healthier workplaces across the country, he said.

“Our government has taken important steps to broaden the coverage and impact of institutions such as the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), ensuring that the fruits of our labor protections are shared more equitably across all segments of the workforce,” the premier said.

Through digitization and labour law reforms, we are building a future where every worker has access to dignity, safety, and opportunity. At the same time, skill development initiatives, particularly through the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs), are being expanded, with a special focus on empowering youth and women with demand-driven vocational training.

“On this important day, I urge all stakeholders, including employers, workers, civil society, and government to join hands in building a culture that respects labour, upholds their rights, and create opportunities of decent work for all.”