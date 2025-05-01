Netherlands embassy celebrates King’s Day with focus on sports diplomacy

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Ms Henny de Vries hosted a vibrant King’s Day celebration commemorating the birthday of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan who also holds charge of Inter-Provincial Coordination was the Chief Guest on the occasion while one could see a distinguished number of guests in attendance, including high-ranking government officials, prominent figures from the civil society, members of the diplomatic community, and esteemed guests from various sectors.

The event not only highlighted the strong bond of allegiance and love between the Dutch people and their king, it also emphasized sports diplomacy, bilateral collaboration and youth empowerment.

It also underscored the shared commitment of Pakistan and the Netherlands to leverage sports as a tool for social inclusion, cultural exchange, and international goodwill.

However, what made the event all the more special and thrilling was presence of the Netherlands’ legendary penalty corner specialist and architect of the Netherlands’ 1990 Hockey World Cup final match victory against Pakistan in Lahore, Floris Jan Bovelander.

Rana Sanaullah Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to sports revival, stating, “The government’s declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Sports Revival’ aligns perfectly with today’s event.

Collaborations with partners like the Netherlands are critical to nurturing talent and encouragement international camaraderie.”

He welcomed Bovelander in Pakistan and hoped his presence and interaction with the local hockey players and coaches would revive Pakistan’s hockey.

During his week-long visit, Bovelander will conduct specialized training clinics, engage with young athletes, and participate in workshops on modern coaching techniques.

In his brief address he also recalled the legendary matches played with Pakistan and termed hockey a joint passion of the two countries.

I am enjoying meeting the youth, aspiring hockey players and trainers and look forward to make my stay as productive and fruitful as possible, said the Dutch guest of honour.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Ambassador Henny highlighted the significance of the occasion, stating, “In a world that can feel increasingly divided, sport reminds us of what we have in common.

It empowers us and teaches us teamwork and respect—values we need both on the field and in our everyday lives, as we build bridges between cultures and people.

I am appreciative of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, which is doing important work to expand access to sports for young people across Pakistan—especially for girls, who deserve equal opportunity to play, compete, and thrive.”

The embassy’s sports diplomacy efforts, including the February 2024 Dutch hockey team visit and Kayanat Bokhari’s 2024-25 women’s football initiatives, align with Pakistan’s 2025 “Year of Sports Revival” declaration.

Private-sector partnerships, such as Interloop’s sponsorship of Bovelander’ s visit, further underscore the role of cross-sector collaboration in advancing grassroots sports.

At the end, she thanked the event sponsors including Akzo Nobel, Barkat Frisian Pasteurized Egg Company (Pvt.) Ltd, Cloud Agri Pakistan, EngroVopak Terminal Ltd, Friesland Campigna, Keune Pakistan, Lipton, SPG Prints Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd .