Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday urged the journalists to play their role in the development of the country. He was speaking as the chief guest at a ceremony organized here at Dera Press Club (DPC) to celebrate its ‘Golden Jubilee’. The ceremony was also attended by JUI-F Leader Maulana Ubaid ur Rehman, Commissioner Zafar ul Islam, Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti, former provincial minister Haleem Qasuria, Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Shakibullah, and others.

The governor said the journalists were ‘eyes and ears’ of the society, who not only highlighted the public aspirations but also play their role in forming public opinion. He said the journalists should high-light the positive image of their country through their pen. “We should stand with our state and its institutions,” he said.

The governor quoted examples of some other Mus-lim countries which faced destruction due to their weak institutions in the recent past. He said all the citizens should have to fulfill their responsibilities for social development, peace and prosperity. The journalists should also play role to create awareness among the masses and to motivate youth for re-search and businesses, he added. The people had a potential and talent, however, they needed guidance so that they could work for the country’s develop-ment and the media could play an important role in that regard, the governor said.

Haji Ghulam Ali said after assuming the charge of his office, he had meetings with the administrations of all universities of the province and steps were being taken to make them all self-reliance.—INP