Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Justic (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah called on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad on Wednesday and discussed with him matters pertaining to the elections.

During the meeting, the caretaker chief minister briefed the Chief Election Commissioner about the election preparations in the province. Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain assured that the provincial government along with the Election Commission will ensure the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections in the province. CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja congratulated the caretaker Chief Minister on assuming the office.—INP