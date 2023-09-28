PESHAWAR – The caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to re-conduct Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2023) following allegations of massive cheating in previous exam held on September 10, reports claimed.

Last week, A bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Syed Arshad Ali heard a set of petitions filed against cheating in MDCAT 2023 exam.

During the hearing, KP advocate general had proposed re-conducting of MDCAT 2023 to ensure transparency in the admission process.

At that time, the joint investigation team (JIT) had also submitted an initial probe report, revealing that an organised group was behind the massive cheating for financial gains. It added that cases had been registered against over 200 suspects.

Which Will Conduct MDCAT 2023 in KP?

The test will be conducted under the supervision of the Khyber University, decides the provincial cabinet.

KP MDCAT 2023 Retake Schedule

The government has yet to announce a date for the KP MDCAT 2023 retake.