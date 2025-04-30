AGL54.14▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)AIRLINK152.12▼ -8.16 (-0.05%)BOP9.12▼ -0.36 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.09▼ -0.72 (-0.09%)DCL9.73▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)DFML35.11▼ -3.41 (-0.09%)DGKC124.46▼ -3.29 (-0.03%)FCCL42.81▼ -0.92 (-0.02%)FFL14.21▼ -0.75 (-0.05%)HUBC131.94▼ -5.18 (-0.04%)HUMNL12.23▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM4.91▼ -0.33 (-0.06%)MLCF67.05▼ -1.87 (-0.03%)NBP81.84▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)OGDC200.38▼ -7.43 (-0.04%)PAEL41.5▼ -1.7 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.5 (-0.06%)PPL148.6▼ -8.5 (-0.05%)PRL27.71▼ -0.88 (-0.03%)PTC19.46▼ -1.12 (-0.05%)SEARL81.97▼ -2.62 (-0.03%)TELE6.82▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)TOMCL31.13▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)TPLP8.14▼ -0.68 (-0.08%)TREET18.19▼ -1.32 (-0.07%)TRG63.13▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)UNITY25.77▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.25▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Kia Sportage L Prices Cut by Rs18.5 Lac in Pakistan; Check New Rates here

Auto giant KIA lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) announced new prices for its Sportage L model, as prices moved down by up to Rs18.50 lac to boost sales of Mid-Size SUV.

Amid the plethora of mid-size SUVs in country of 242 million, KIA has come up with smart move to boost sales, as price reduction of the hot vehicle starts from May 1, 2025.

Kia Sportage urged buyers to take advantage of the limited-time offer before it expires, as the price reductions are available only while fresh stocks last. The move marks a new chapter in the ongoing rivalry between Kia and rivals in the SUV market.

Kia Sportage L Price in Pakistan

Models Original Price  Discounted Price  Savings 
Sportage L HEV 12,850,000 10,999,000 1,851,000
Sportage L FWD 11,825,000 9,999,000 1,826,000
Sportage L Alpha (Base) 9,499,000 8,499,000 1,000,000

These price reductions are available for a limited time and will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, while stocks last.

The move is expected to make  Kia Sportage L lineup more attractive in the face of growing competition, especially with the introduction of other vehicles of its range.

Auto industry experts believe this price cut will intensify the rivalry between the two models, providing consumers with more competitive options in the mid-size SUV market.

Kia Sportage L, equipped with advanced features like a dual 12.3″ curved infotainment display, spacious interior, and a range of safety technologies, offers consumers greater value at a more competitive price.

