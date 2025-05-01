AGL54.14▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)AIRLINK152.12▼ -8.16 (-0.05%)BOP9.12▼ -0.36 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.09▼ -0.72 (-0.09%)DCL9.73▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)DFML35.11▼ -3.41 (-0.09%)DGKC124.46▼ -3.29 (-0.03%)FCCL42.81▼ -0.92 (-0.02%)FFL14.21▼ -0.75 (-0.05%)HUBC131.94▼ -5.18 (-0.04%)HUMNL12.23▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM4.91▼ -0.33 (-0.06%)MLCF67.05▼ -1.87 (-0.03%)NBP81.84▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)OGDC200.38▼ -7.43 (-0.04%)PAEL41.5▼ -1.7 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.5 (-0.06%)PPL148.6▼ -8.5 (-0.05%)PRL27.71▼ -0.88 (-0.03%)PTC19.46▼ -1.12 (-0.05%)SEARL81.97▼ -2.62 (-0.03%)TELE6.82▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)TOMCL31.13▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)TPLP8.14▼ -0.68 (-0.08%)TREET18.19▼ -1.32 (-0.07%)TRG63.13▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)UNITY25.77▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.25▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Kia reduces Picanto, Sportage prices massively [Check New Rates]

LAHORE – Kia Pakistan has announced a significant cut in prices of its Sportage L lineup and Picanto to ensure its products remain competitive and accessible.

The automaker made the announcement on social media platform, Facebook. It has announced a temporary adjustment in the prices of Kia Sportage L, reflecting ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value to the customers.

The limited cut in prices has come into effect from May 1, 2025. Kia has reduced the price of Sportage L HEV by Rs1,851,000, with new rate standing at Rs10,999,000 as compared to previous Rs12,850,000.

The price of Kia Sportage L FWD has been deceased by Rs1,826,000 as new rate now stands at RsRs9,999,000, compared to previous price of Rs11,825,000.

The base variant, Sportage L Alpha, will now cost Rs8,499,000, as compared to previous price of Rs9,499,000.

Kia Picanto Prices

The company has reduced the price of Kia Picanto (AT) by Rs90,0000 with new ex-factory price standing at Rs3,850,000, as compared to previous Rs3,940,000.

As per terms and conditions, all Picanto orders booked against which full payment is realized in LMC bank account as of 30thApril 2025 will be invoiced at the existing ex-factory price.

All new customer orders created in the LMC’s DMS system on or after May 1st, 2025, will be invoiced at the revised ex-factory price.

Ex-Factory prices are exclusive of freight and insurance charges.

Our Correspondent

