Honda CG 125 Gold updated price, installment plan for May 2025

LAHORE – Honda CG 125 Gold variant offers an imposing looks with the combination of strong performance when you ride it on roads.

This combination not only looks splendid but also adds a sense of power and elegance to the bike. To meet the requirements of riders, who love glow and shine, Honda launched the Gold model of its one of the most-selling bike, CG 125.

Honda CG 125 is known for its durability, reliability, and fuel efficiency. The bike’s build quality, parts availability, and aftermarket services are key factors behind its higher sales. People prefer the bike due to its easy maintenance and other swift conditions.

It features both self-start and kick start, besides equipping with 4 Stroke 125cc OHV Air Cooled engine and 5 Speed Transmission.

Honda CG 125 Gold Latest Price

As of May 2025, the price of Honda CG 125 S Gold stands at Rs292,900 in Pakistan without any change.

Honda CG 125 Gold Easy Installment Plan

Meezan Bank’s Apni Bike Financing works on the Shariah-compliant mode of Musawammah, under which the Bank purchases the vehicle from the market and sells it to the customer, on mutually agreed easy monthly installments, payable over the selected tenure of the facility.

The bank offers installment plan of up to three years. Here we have collected details for one year plan with 30 percent down payment.

Under the plan, the buyer will need to deposit Rs89,670 in wake of the down payment while the per month installment will be Rs17,087 for the period of one year.