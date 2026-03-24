Relief for Kia Sportage, Haval owners as High-Octane confusion ends after clarification

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is grappling with a growing fuel crisis along with world, as rising costs and tightening supplies begin to affect everyday life. In response, the government rolled out strict measures, including heavy levies on high-octane fuel and even banning its use in official vehicles.

In the wake of a massive spike in high-octane fuel prices, Lucky Motor Corporation and GWM have rushed to calm worried customers across Pakistan. Lucky Motors issued a strong clarification regarding Kia vehicles. The company stressed that its cars are fully capable of running on regular unleaded petrol with a minimum RON 91 rating, a specification already stated in official owner manuals. It assured customers that widely available RON 92 fuel, commonly sold as Super or Premier, is perfectly safe and reliable.

The auto giant made it clear that high-octane fuel is not required for Kia vehicles. It said that its models are built specifically for local conditions, offering both practicality and cost-efficiency. However, it issued a cautionary note, urging customers to refuel only at trusted stations to avoid the risk of contaminated fuel. Kia’s authorized dealers, it added, remain on standby to assist customers.

High Octane Update

GWM stepped forward with its own message, assuring drivers that the surge in high-octane prices has no impact on its vehicles. The company stated that all its models are optimized to run smoothly on RON 92 fuel available nationwide, reinforcing confidence among its users.

The reassurance comes after confusion surfaced over dealership advice. One concerned customer questioned whether high-octane fuel was mandatory, even citing claims about a required 50% mix. GWM responded directly, clarifying that while a 50% blend of high-octane fuel may be recommended in some cases, it is not compulsory.

The controversy follows a major government decision to sharply increase the levy on high-octane fuel by Rs200 per litre, pushing the total tax burden to a staggering Rs300 per litre. The move is aimed at easing economic pressure by shifting the cost toward wealthier vehicle owners, who are the primary users of such fuel.

For the unversed, PM Shehbaz Sharif imposed a complete ban on the use of high-octane fuel in government vehicles. Authorities have been ordered to strictly enforce the directive, with a clear warning: any official violating the ban may have to pay for the expensive fuel out of their own pocket.