Trump reposts Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif’s peace proposal on social media

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump reportedly reshared post by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his social media platform, Truth Social—bringing international attention to Pakistan’s diplomatic stance amid rising regional tensions.

The original post, shared by Shehbaz Sharif on X (formerly Twitter), conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to host negotiations between United States and Iran. In his message, the Pakistani premier emphasized that his country is fully committed to promoting peace and stability not only in the region but across the globe.

Sharif underscored that dialogue remains the only effective path to resolving conflicts, stressing that immediate and meaningful negotiations are essential to de-escalate current tensions. He further highlighted Pakistan’s willingness not just to support diplomatic efforts, but to actively facilitate and play a constructive role in bringing parties to the negotiating table.

Sharif tagged several prominent figures in his post, including Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, and Abbas Araghchi, signaling an open invitation for engagement and dialogue among key stakeholders.

The resharing of this message by Donald Trump has added a new layer of international intrigue, potentially amplifying the diplomatic narrative and drawing wider global attention to Pakistan’s proposed mediatory role between United States and Iran.

Analysts suggest that this development could mark a significant moment in backchannel diplomacy, as Pakistan positions itself as a facilitator of dialogue at a time when geopolitical tensions remain high.