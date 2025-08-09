Kh Asif meeting with NS a routine matter: Azma

Nation to celebrate on August 14 for two reasons

Amraiz Khan

Provincial Minister Information and Culture Punjab Uzma Bokhari has said that “We have two reasons to celebrate on August 14, one is Independence Day, and the other is India’s worst defeat by the Bunyān al-Marsūs (a strong defense front),” She expressed these views while addressing a press conference on Friday here at Alhamra Hall.

She said the Chief Minister has expressed deep displeasure over incidents of abuse against woman. On PML(N) leader Khawaja Asif meeting with Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, she said, he keeps meeting Mian Sahib. She said that the Rafale jets, which were believed to be invincible, were shot down—six of them—by Pakistani pilots. As a result, Pakistani pilots are being praised around the world. “Trump had to admit that Kashmir is a disputed territory. Pakistan, which was once isolated globally, now sees world leaders visiting on their own—this is a testament to the Prime Minister’s successful foreign policy,” the minister maintained. In the year 2025, civilians and soldiers laid down their lives while fighting terrorism, we pay tribute to them,” said Uzma Bukhari.

It is a miracle and a blessing that we pushed back an enemy six times larger than us and respecting martyrs is a religious, moral, and national duty of every Pakistani, she added. “Electronic trams are now seen on the roads, When the world asks which country this is, the answer is: this is Lahore,” said Bukhari. She was of the view, “Over 60,000 people were provided interest-free loans so they could own a roof over their heads and their own homes and in this regard seventy-four billion rupees were given to people to help them build homes”. When there was a case against Omar Ayub, he was removed from opposition leadership during the trial, Those declared absconders find refuge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Uzma Bukhari. She went on saying that Nawaz Sharif was told to surrender, leaving behind his dying wife—he found out in jail that she had passed away. If you commit treason against the army like what happened on May 9, and you’re punished, then no one should come to help you, Uzma Bukhari said.

When Trump came, he did not give any relief to those involved in the Capitol Hill incident—they were punished according to the law,” said Uzma Bukhari. Just because the leader of the ‘fitna (chaos) movement’ is handsome, it doesn’t mean all his crimes should be forgiven. If someone commits a crime, they must be punished according to the law. Signaling toward PTI leadership she said, “You said we need freedom from America, What success did your sons achieve after meeting U.S. Congressmen?”.

PTI spent US $180,000 to publish an advertisement for Khan. How can you ask peoples to come out of their homes? When Khan says, “My children will come to Pakistan, but they won’t lead the movement”.

The children of the nation set themselves on fire, got FIRs registered, but your children stayed comfortably at home.” She lamented. Talking about the Salman Akram Raja’s claim, wherein he said that the August 5 movement was successful, yet when people didn’t show up, he said, I’ll speak to Khan.’ To a question about the PML(N) leader Khawaja Asif meeting with Mian Nawaz Sharif, she said, he keeps meeting Mian Sahib. On August 05, Even the police kept waiting, hoping someone would come out, she continued. Where are the children of Ali Amin Gandapur and Asad Qaiser?