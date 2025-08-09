Toyota Yaris 1.3 all variants updated installment plans for August 2025

KARACHI – Toyota Yaris 1.3 continues to make waves in Pakistan with its elegant looks and impressive performance in all weathers.

As the vehicle prices registered an increase recently following the imposition of NEV levy by the federal government, several leading banks are offering easy monthly installment and residual value installment plan to help buyers drive away their favourite Yaris 1.3.

The United Bank Limited (UBL) has introduced attractive installment plans for customers interested in purchasing the Toyota Yaris 1.3 variants through its financing scheme.

The offer aims to make vehicle ownership more accessible with minimal down payments and flexible repayment options.

Toyota Yaris 1.3 GLI MT

The Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3, priced at Rs4,649,000. Under the latest installment plan, the buyer needs to deposit an equity amount of Rs1,673,640, with a financing amount of Rs2,975,360. Easy Monthly installments start from Rs102,415, while the residual value (RV) installment stands at Rs69,184.

Toyota Yaris 1.3 ATIV MT

The Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3, is available at Rs4,829,000 in Pakistan. It comes with an equity requirement of Rs1,835,020 and financing of Rs2,993,980 under the UBL car installment scheme. Customers can avail a standard monthly installment of Rs103,056 and an RV installment of Rs69,289.

Toyota Yaris 1.3 GLI CVT

The price of Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3, stood at Rs4,809,000, while the equity amount is Rs1,827,420, with financing of Rs2,981,580. The standard EMI is Rs102,629, and the RV installment is Rs69,328.

Toyota Yaris 1.3 ATIV CVT

The Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 is priced at Rs. 5,179,000. Under the UBL plan, the buyer requires to deposit Rs 2,226,970 as equity while the financing amount stood at Rs2,952,030.

This variant comes with a monthly installment of Rs101,612 and an RV installment of Rs68,641.