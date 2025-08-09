Students show unshakable support for Pakistan Army during interaction with DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry held an interactive session with the students of the Rawalpindi Medical University.

The event included a detailed Q&A session, allowing students to engage directly and candidly with the DG ISPR.

The session was warmly received by the students, who expressed strong patriotic sentiments and unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces.

During the session, the students voiced their emotions, stating: “Such sessions are the need of the hour.”

They firmly rejected the narrative of anti-state elements, declaring that no amount of effort by the enemies of the state can separate the youth from their armed forces.

“The armed forces are a part of us, and we are a part of the armed forces,” they declared.

Reaffirming their patriotism, they added: “We stand with our armed forces against any malicious intent directed towards Pakistan.”