Key takeaways of PM Shehbaz’s crucial meeting with Crown Prince MBS

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a restricted meeting with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Here are the key takeaways of the meeting:

Who Attended the Meeting: Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir were present in the meeting.

Warm Greetings to the King: PM Shehbaz conveyed his regards and best wishes to King Salman and expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s longstanding support to Pakistan.

Solidarity with Saudi Arabia: Pakistan reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom during challenging times.

Regional Cooperation: Both leaders discussed recent developments in the region and agreed on the importance of working together for peace and stability.

Commitment to Partnership: The Prime Minister assured the Crown Prince that Pakistan would stand firmly with Saudi Arabia and work toward their shared goal of regional peace.

It is recalled that last week, Saudi Arabia Minister of Defence Khalid bin Salman met with Chief of Army Staff and Commander of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

“We discussed Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and the measures needed to halt them within the framework of our Joint Strategic Defense Agreement,” read a statement issued by the Saudi defense minister on X.

“We stressed that such actions undermine regional security and stability and expressed hope that the Iranian side will exercise wisdom and avoid miscalculation,” it added.