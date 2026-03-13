Islamabad roads closure update today as Red Zone access limited

ISLAMABAD – The federal capital police have announced extensive traffic arrangements on Friday, March 13, 2026, as authorities prepare for heavy congestion in key areas.

According to the Islamabad Traffic Police, only Margalla Road will remain open for access to the Red Zone, while all other entry points will be closed.

Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and use alternative routes.

These Roads are Closed in Islamabad Today

Several major roads and highways will remain closed, including all entry and exit points of Iran Avenue.

Chand Tara Flyover to Srinagar Highway via Serena Chowk, and Aabpara to Shahrawardi Road, will also be fully closed.

Additional closures include Recep Ta Tayyip Erdogan Flyover to Jinnah Avenue, Kulthum Plaza Chowk, Seventh Avenue Bridge, Fazal Haq Road, and Geo Chowk.

Roads from Haji Camp Chowk to Islamabad Chowk, IJP Road (from Wheat Godown to Faqir EP Road), and the service road from Nescam to I-10 will also be closed.

Club Road will have a single-side closure from Rawal Dam Chowk to Kashmir Chowk, while Park Road will have partial closures from Shehzad Town to Musharraf Chowk.

In a related development, the capital administration has announced a general holiday for all educational institutions in Islamabad on March 13.

DC Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, issued a notification stating that all government and private schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed.