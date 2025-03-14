AGL56.41▲ 1.11 (0.02%)AIRLINK180.1▲ 3.78 (0.02%)BOP13.09▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.48▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.44▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML45.89▼ -0.23 (0.00%)DGKC134.53▲ 0.65 (0.00%)FCCL45.18▼ -0.11 (0.00%)FFL16.06▲ 0.84 (0.06%)HUBC133.24▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.45▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.97▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF58.81▲ 0.78 (0.01%)NBP73.41▲ 0.21 (0.00%)OGDC218.59▲ 0.31 (0.00%)PAEL42.62▲ 1 (0.02%)PIBTL9.92▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL183.08▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)PRL35.33▲ 0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.34▲ 0.64 (0.03%)SEARL95.82▲ 1.29 (0.01%)TELE7.88▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.56▲ 0.34 (0.01%)TPLP10.84▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET22.27▲ 0.55 (0.03%)TRG60.94▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)UNITY29.14▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Key Takeaways from DG ISPR’s Press Conference after Jaffar Express Hijacking

Key Takeaways From Dg Isprs Latest Press Conference
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army Spokesperson and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry shared key insights about Jaffar Express train attack, day after the clearance operation.

Casualties in Jaffer Express Attack

At least 33 terrorists were killed in the operation. The number of martyred passengers was updated to 26, with 354 out of 380 passengers successfully rescued.

India main sponsor of terrorism in Balochistan

After the recent attack on the Jaffer Express, DG ISPR said Indian and Afghan weapons were used in the recent terrorist attack in Balochistan, with India identified as the primary sponsor behind these attacks.

Indian Media Propaganda

DG ISPR blasted Indian media of spreading fake news using AI-generated images and videos to create a false narrative and destabilize Pakistan. He highlighted the role of Indian officials in promoting terrorism in Balochistan.

Hostage Situation

The terrorists took passengers hostage, releasing some based on ethnic background, which they presented as a humanitarian gesture, though it was mainly for logistical reasons.

Intelligence Success

DG ISPR rejected the term “intelligence failure,” citing that Balochistan presents a challenging intelligence environment but many potential attacks were prevented due to successful intelligence operations.

Counter-Terrorism Efforts to amplify

In 2024, Pakistan conducted over 59,000 intelligence-based operations (IBOs), and more than 11,000 have been carried out in 2025. Around 1,250 terrorists were neutralized in 2024-2025, while 563 security personnel were martyred.

Missing Persons Dilemma

CM Bugti and DG ISPR termed the missing persons issue as complex, emphasizing the difference between enforced disappearances and voluntary disappearances. He stated that the disappearance of even one person is unacceptable.

Both officials expressed confidence that Pakistan’s security forces would soon regain control of the situation, stressing their ability to counter terrorism effectively.

DG ISPR, Balochistan CM Bugti address press conference on Jaffar Express Attack

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Article, Uncategorized

Coastal risks in Pakistan and ongoing initiatives

  • Uncategorized

Tensions within PTI soaring as Fawad Chaudhry ‘slaps Shoaib Shaheen’ outside Adiala Jail

  • Pakistan, Uncategorized

President Zardari calls for expanded cooperation with Portugal on 75th Diplomatic Anniversary

  • Pakistan, Uncategorized

China, Pakistan share common vision of peace & prosperity: Shiyuanqiang Faisal Malik wishes China’s govt, people a happy, prosperous New Chinese Year

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer