Key Takeaways from DG ISPR’s Press Conference after Jaffar Express Hijacking

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army Spokesperson and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry shared key insights about Jaffar Express train attack, day after the clearance operation.

Casualties in Jaffer Express Attack

At least 33 terrorists were killed in the operation. The number of martyred passengers was updated to 26, with 354 out of 380 passengers successfully rescued.

India main sponsor of terrorism in Balochistan

After the recent attack on the Jaffer Express, DG ISPR said Indian and Afghan weapons were used in the recent terrorist attack in Balochistan, with India identified as the primary sponsor behind these attacks.

Indian Media Propaganda

DG ISPR blasted Indian media of spreading fake news using AI-generated images and videos to create a false narrative and destabilize Pakistan. He highlighted the role of Indian officials in promoting terrorism in Balochistan.

Hostage Situation

The terrorists took passengers hostage, releasing some based on ethnic background, which they presented as a humanitarian gesture, though it was mainly for logistical reasons.

Intelligence Success

DG ISPR rejected the term “intelligence failure,” citing that Balochistan presents a challenging intelligence environment but many potential attacks were prevented due to successful intelligence operations.

Counter-Terrorism Efforts to amplify

In 2024, Pakistan conducted over 59,000 intelligence-based operations (IBOs), and more than 11,000 have been carried out in 2025. Around 1,250 terrorists were neutralized in 2024-2025, while 563 security personnel were martyred.

Missing Persons Dilemma

CM Bugti and DG ISPR termed the missing persons issue as complex, emphasizing the difference between enforced disappearances and voluntary disappearances. He stated that the disappearance of even one person is unacceptable.

Both officials expressed confidence that Pakistan’s security forces would soon regain control of the situation, stressing their ability to counter terrorism effectively.