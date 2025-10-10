AGL75.42▼ -0.03 (0.00%)AIRLINK156.39▼ -2 (-0.01%)BOP32.07▼ -0.8 (-0.02%)CNERGY8.27▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DCL14.7▼ -0.46 (-0.03%)DFML30.01▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)DGKC245.82▲ 4.84 (0.02%)FCCL56.69▼ -0.06 (0.00%)FFL20.55▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)HUBC211.17▼ -0.25 (0.00%)HUMNL14.99▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)KEL7.13▲ 0.21 (0.03%)KOSM7.23▲ 0.12 (0.02%)MLCF105▲ 2.9 (0.03%)NBP203.44▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)OGDC263.97▼ -3.56 (-0.01%)PAEL53.8▼ -1.32 (-0.02%)PIBTL14.63▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)PPL189.89▼ -3.91 (-0.02%)PRL37.3▲ 1.41 (0.04%)PTC37.25▲ 1.57 (0.04%)SEARL100.9▼ -4.2 (-0.04%)TELE10.15▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL64.49▲ 2.86 (0.05%)TPLP11.83▲ 0.43 (0.04%)TREET28.84▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)TRG74.43▲ 2.17 (0.03%)UNITY23.81▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)WTL1.73▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
Friday, October 10, 2025

D.I. Khan Police Training School comes under attack as militants fire rockets

D I Khan Police Training School Comes Under Attack As Militants Fire Rockets

PESHAWAR – Militants launched massive attack on the Police Training School in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday, firing multiple rockets at the facility, according to police officials.

The incident occurred around 10kilometers from the city and around two kilometers from Saddar Police Station. A loud explosion was heard shortly after the assault, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement agencies.

Police and security forces quickly cordoned off the area and launched a clearance operation to secure the premises. District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed reached the site to oversee the situation firsthand.

Authorities have not yet confirmed any casualties or damage, but a heavy exchange of fire was reported between security personnel and the attackers. The operation remains ongoing as forces continue to search for the assailants.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer