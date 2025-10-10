D.I. Khan Police Training School comes under attack as militants fire rockets

PESHAWAR – Militants launched massive attack on the Police Training School in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday, firing multiple rockets at the facility, according to police officials.

The incident occurred around 10kilometers from the city and around two kilometers from Saddar Police Station. A loud explosion was heard shortly after the assault, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement agencies.

Police and security forces quickly cordoned off the area and launched a clearance operation to secure the premises. District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed reached the site to oversee the situation firsthand.

ALERT: A massive explosion has been heard near the police training centre of Dera Ismail Khan district. “The training centre has been attacked”. [First Information] pic.twitter.com/jXmAw32mOD — The Khorasan Diary (@khorasandiary) October 10, 2025

Authorities have not yet confirmed any casualties or damage, but a heavy exchange of fire was reported between security personnel and the attackers. The operation remains ongoing as forces continue to search for the assailants.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…