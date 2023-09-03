The students’ wing of the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has said that Kashmir is a disputed territory which is illegally occupied by India.

The students’ wing of DFP in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Kashmiri people are struggling for their right to self-determination and they will continue their struggle until the goal is achieved.

The students’ wing has also pasted posters in Srinagar and other areas of the Kashmir valley, on which the message of illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference senior leader and party chair-man Shabbir Ahmed Shah is written for the Kash-miri people.

The message says the Kashmiri people have made a history of unprecedented sacrifices in the struggle for right to self-determination and their sacrifices would definitely bring positive results and it is the responsibility of the Kashmiri youth to protect these sacrifices in every way.

Shabbir Ahmed Shah has made it clear in his message that unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, sustainable peace cannot be established in South Asia.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Democ-ratic Freedom Party, a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, in a statement in Srinagar said illegally detained party Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah has dedicated his entire life to the freedom struggle and has spent most of his life in Indian jails.

It said Shabbir Ahmad Shah is standing like a rock on his principled stance despite the Indian atrocities and would render every kind of sacrifice for the sacred Kashmir cause.—KMS