An Indian Central Reserve Police Force personnel (CRPF) committed suicide in Ramban district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian paramilitary CRPF man committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Banihal area of the district.

His body has been shifted to Sub Divisional Hospital (SDH), Banihal, for autopsy, while police have taken cognizance of the matter.

Meanwhile, a policeman was injured after he received a bullet injury in his foot as his service weapon went off accidentally during an operational task in Kanthal Khawas area of Rajouri district.—KMS