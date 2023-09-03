Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir has denounced the Modi-led fascist Indian govern-ment for depriving the Kashmiri people of their democratic rights.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir addressing party workers in Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir said that the territory must get its elected government without any further delay to put an end to bureaucratic rule.

“People are confronted with tremendous hard-ships, there is no accountability in the administra-tion. No one is ready to hear or address public issues. But in response the government is trying to satisfy people only by hollow promises and tall claims with regard to development and prosperity, which is nowhere to be seen,” he maintained.

He also urged the authorities to respect the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and restore its statehood and democratic process.—KMS