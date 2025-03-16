Karachi’s transport future

Karachi, once notorious for its dilapidated and overcrowded buses, is experiencing a much-needed transformation in its transport infrastructure.

This change is largely driven by efforts of Senior Minister for Transport Sharjeel Memon whose tireless dedication to modernize city’s transport system is starting to bear fruit.

The initiatives and projects including the Yellow Line BRT project promise to provide immense convenience and ease to Karachi’s residents.

The Yellow Line BRT is set to be a game-changer for Karachi’s public transport system.

Initially slated for completion by September this year, the project is now set to finish five months ahead of schedule, in May, on the instructions of Mr Sharjeel.

This is a testament to provincial government’s commitment to provide better travel facilities by modernizing Karachi’s transport infrastructure.

The Yellow Line BRT will not only ease congestion but will also offer commuters a more efficient, reliable and comfortable travel experience.

However, while the BRT projects represent a monumental shift in Karachi’s public transport system, it is crucial not to overlook the revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

Reviving and modernizing this railway network would provide an efficient mode of transport that connects key areas of Karachi, helping alleviate pressure on the roads.

Beyond Karachi, the Sindh government must also focus on providing modern transport solutions for other major cities such as Hyderabad, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas that will not only improve mobility of residents but also contribute to overall economic growth of the province.