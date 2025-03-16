Appeal to the UNSC to Designate India as a State Sponsor of Terrorism

The world has once again witnessed a horrifying act of terrorism with the brutal hijacking of the Jaffar Express and the merciless slaughter of innocent passengers by the Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA).

The BLA, a proscribed terrorist organization designated by both the United States and Pakistan, has long been responsible for heinous acts of violence in the region.

This latest attack was met with strong condemnation from UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the UN Security Council issued the following statement:

UN Security Council Statement

The members of the UN Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the “heinous and cowardly terrorist attack” on the Jaffar Express travelling from Quetta to Peshawar near Sibi and the taking of passengers as hostages earlier this week. “This reprehensible act of terrorism resulted in the grievous loss of at least 25 Pakistani nationals. The Baluchistan Lib-e-ration Army claimed that the attack wascarried out by its Majeed Brigade,” said the statement, issued by Council President Christina Markus Lassen.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and the people of Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured. “The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.”

In the aftermath of this atrocity, the government of Pakistan has unequivocally held India responsible for sponsoring and supporting the BLA, which has been engaged in sustained terrorism against unarmed civilians in Baluchistan. India’s long standing policy of destabilizing Pakistan through violent non-state actors is well documented and has been repeatedly acknowledged by Indian civil and military leadership. Moreover, this serious concern was also very strongly taken up by Pakistan during the meeting of Prime Ministers of Pakistan and India at SHRAM-EL SHEIKH on July 16, 2009, which was reflected in the joint statement and it reads ‘Prime Minister mentioned that Pakistan has some information on threats in Baluchistan and other areas.’ Despite mounting evidence and repeated warnings, the international community has yet to take decisive action against India’s state sponsored terrorism. The failure to do so will only embolden India to continue its campaign of destabilization, not only against Pakistan but across South Asia and beyond.

India’s Direct Involvement in Terrorism Against Pakistan

Admissions and Evidence:

Kulbhushan Yadav’s Confession

Kulbhushan Yadav, an Indian Navy serving officer, was arrested by Pakistani authorities and confessed to orchestrating terrorist attacks inside Pakistan. His admission confirmed that India had been actively funding and directing militant groups, including the BLA, to destabilize Baluchistan and target Pakistani civilians. Yadav’s capture was accompanied by intelligence evidence, including financial records and operational plans, clearly linking India to terrorist activities.

Statements by Indian Leaders

Renowned world personalities and senior Indian military and intelligence officials have publicly spoken about the Indian plans and intent to “bleed Pakistan through a thousand cuts” using groups like the BLA.

Few details are summarized below:

In this regard, besides the other evidences like the video of Indian NSA Ajit Doval wherein, he is talking in detail about his defensive offensive strategy and removing thorn with a thorn, the following was an eye-opening proof of the Indo-Afghan designs against Pakistan:

– In 2008, the Indian naval chief, Admiral Suresh Mehta, expressed concerns over the development of Gwadar port and had said, “Being only 180 nautical miles from the exit of the Straits of Hormuz, Gwadar, being built in Baluchistan coast, would enable Pakistan to take control over the world energy jugular and interdiction of Indian tankers.” – Senator Chuck Hagel, who later became US Secretary of Defence, earlier commented on India’s role in Afghanistan, during a speech at the Cameron University in Oklahoma in 2011, quoted as below:

Quote “India has over the years financed problems for Pakistan from across the border in Afghanistan.”

In his talk on Afghanistan, Hagel reportedly said that India had been using Afghanistan as a second front against Pakistan. “India has over the years financed problems for Pakistan on that side of the border, and you can carry that into many dimensions.” He noted that India took advantage of tensions between Kabul and Islamabad for fomenting troubles in the areas that border Afghanistan. “The point being [that] the tense, fragmented relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been there for many, many years,” he said.

– Hagel is not the only American to suggest that India has been using Afghanistan for stirring troubles in Pakistan. C. Christine Fair, an assistant professor at Georgetown University, made similar suggestion during a congressional hearing on Afghanistan in 2011.

– In June 2015 the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangladesh said “heard what my ears would never want to hear again – Narendra Modi’s acceptance of India’s lethal plan in the disintegration of East Pakistan in 1971, and its threat to destabilise Pakistan through terrorism.” His statement also proved that the specific aim of creating RAW in 1968 was to subvert the people of former East Pakistan and prepare grounds for the creation of Bangladesh for the training of over one million Mukti Bahini terrorists.

The following news titled “Capture of spy proves India’s interference in Pakistan: army” reported by the daily Dawn on 30 March, 2016 leaves no doubt of active Indian sabotage and killings in Pakistan, which clearly tantamount to waging undeclared war by India against Pakistan.

These statements provide clear evidence of India’s long-term strategy of fostering separatism and terrorism to weaken Pakistan. India’s aggressive takeover of Siachen, followed by its unlawful annexation 5 August 2019 of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, is further proof of its disregard for international law. The Indian government continues to employ terrorism tactics in Baluchistan, using its intelligence agencies to foment violence and insurgency.

India’s Global Terrorist Activities

Extrajudicial Killings in Pakistan, Canada and the West India’s worldwide involvement in state-sponsored assassinations and terrorism extends beyond Pakistan. The country has been implicated in targeted killings, espionage, and illegal operations on foreign soil. India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) spy agency orchestrated a covert assassination campaign, fueling a wave of targeted killings in Pakistan, according to a report from The Washington Post.

The report adds that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi having positioned himself as the most assertive Indian leader since independence, is the driving force behind the nation’s actions beyond its borders. Canada has accused India of assassinating a Sikh leader on its soil, leading to a diplomatic crisis between the two countries. The US has uncovered evidence of Indian plot to assassinate dissidents and activists, revealing India’s increasing reliance on extrajudicial killings to silence critics abroad.

This pattern of targeted assassinations demonstrates India’s blatant disregard for international sovereignty and human rights.

Support for ISIS and Other Extremist Groups India has been implicated in supplying banned materials to ISIS, further demonstrating its role in fueling global terrorism. Reports have surfaced indicating that Indian intelligence agencies have facilitated the movement of extremists across borders, using militant groups as proxies to achieve strategic objectives.

Call for UN Security Council Action

Given India’s extensive record of sponsoring terrorism, the United Nations Security Council must take immediate action to prevent further destabilization in South Asia.

Following urgent measures must be implemented: Designation of India as a State Sponsor of Terrorism India should be formally designated as a state sponsor of terrorism, leading to international sanctions and restrictions. This designation would prevent India from using international financial systems to fund terrorist groups.

Economic and Military Sanctions

The global community must impose strict sanctions on India to prevent it from financing terrorism.

Arms embargoes should be enforced to limit India’s ability to supply and train militant groups.

Investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC)

Given the ongoing genocide of Muslims in India, as highlighted by Professor Gregory Stanton, an expert on genocide studies, the UN Security Council should advise the ICC to immediately investigate Indian civil and military officials for crimes against humanity committed in the IIOJ&K, India and other affected world countries like Pakistan, USA and Canada etc. In this regard the most authentic UN document titled “First-ever UN human rights report on Kashmir calls for international inquiry into multiple violations – Kashmir report dated 14 June 2018”must be officially handed over to the Prosecutor General of the Internation Criminal Court (ICC) for starting the inquiry of the war crimes of the Indian Civil and military officials on lines of its inquiry of Human Rights violations in Myanmar. The world cannot afford to ignore India’s actions, which bear striking similarities to past genocidal regimes.

Implementation of UN Security Council Resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir

The UN must enforce its resolutions, ensuring that Kashmiris are granted their right to self-determination through a free and fair plebiscite as India’s continued illegal occupation of Kashmir and its brutal suppression of Kashmiri voices are in direct violation of international law.

Strengthening International Monitoring Mechanisms

The UN should enhance its monitoring mechanisms in South Asia, deploying independent observers to document India’s violations of human rights and its sponsorship of terrorism in its neighboring countries.

An UN-led fact-finding mission should be established to investigate India’s role in cross-border terrorism.

Conclusion:

A Looming Catastrophe if the UN Fails to Act

India’s continued sponsorship of terrorism, its involvement in international assassinations, and its blatant violations of human rights make it a clear threat to global peace and security. Pakistan has exercised immense restraint in the face of repeated provocations, but its patience is running out. If timely action is not taken by the United Nations to rein in India’s terrorist activities, there is a serious apprehension that a full-fledged war may break out at any moment between these two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Such a conflict would not only destabilize South Asia but could escalate into a catastrophe of un-imaginable proportions—one that would be nothing short of an Armageddon for the region and beyond. A war between nuclear-armed states would lead to widespread devastation, massive loss of life, and global economic repercussions.

The UN Security Council must act now to prevent this impending disaster before it was too late. The failure to address India’s terrorism sponsorship today will only ensure greater chaos tomorrow. The time for warnings has passed—concrete action is now the only option to preserve peace and prevent an irreversible catastrophe.

Moreover, the seriousness of the situation can be gauged by the announcement of Pakistan that it will take on terrorists, enablers both inside and outside Pakistan and rules of the game have changed.