Orphan Care: A Shared Duty

Muhammad Musna Saleem

The blessed month of Ramadan is in full bloom, with its divine mercy and blessings enveloping the faithful.

The first ten days, marked by Allah’s boundless compassion, have concluded, ushering in the second phase, dedicated to seeking forgiveness.

While the entire month is a manifestation of divine grace, this particular period offers a golden opportunity for absolution and spiritual closeness to the Almighty.

It is during this sacred timeframe that the World Orphans Day in Islamic World is observed, a solemn reminder of the countless vulnerable children worldwide who have been deprived of parental care. The growing number of orphaned children is a stark global reality, fueled by wars, natural disasters, accidents, and socio-economic disparities. The lack of access to education, healthcare, nutrition, and other basic necessities has escalated into an alarming humanitarian crisis, one that demands urgent and sustained intervention from governments, humanitarian organizations, and society at large. The concept of dedicating a day to orphaned children gained formal recognition in December 2013, when the Turkiye-based humanitarian organization IHH (İnsanHakveHürriyetleriİnsaniYardımVakfı) proposed to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that 15th Ramadan be officially designated as World Orphans Day. The OIC’s endorsement of this initiative underscored the need for concerted efforts to improve the lives of orphans across the Muslim world.

Taking inspiration from this initiative, a conference was convened in Pakistan, bringing together key stakeholders, philanthropists, and organizations working in the field of orphan care. The discussions focused on the myriad challenges these children face and explored viable solutions. Consequently, Pakistan, too, formally adopted the 15th of Ramadan as a day dedicated to the welfare of orphaned children. According to UNICEF, millions of children globally live without parental care, with a significant proportion enduring extreme hardships. Many are orphaned by both parents, rendering them highly vulnerable to exploitation, abuse, and deprivation. The absence of a nurturing familial structure leaves profound emotional, psychological, and social scars. Pakistan is home to approximately five million orphaned children, many of whom are left to fend for themselves in harsh socio-economic conditions. In the absence of adequate support systems, they often become easy targets for begging syndicates, human trafficking networks, and even organ trade mafias. The grim reality is that, despite Islamic teachings emphasizing the care of orphans as a sacred duty, many of these children remain in dire need of assistance. While efforts are being made at both individual and institutional levels, the existing support mechanisms still fall short of addressing the full scale of the crisis.

Islam places immense emphasis on the protection and well-being of orphans, advocating for their financial and emotional security. The Quran explicitly underscores the virtues of caring for orphans, with several verses urging believers to uphold their rights and treat them with dignity. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) further reinforced this message through his words and actions.

A well-known Hadith states:

“I and the one who cares for an orphan will be together in Paradise like this,” (gesturing with his index and middle fingers). This profound statement not only underscores the spiritual merit of orphan care but also establishes it as a moral and social obligation.

Yet, despite the religious and ethical significance attached to this duty, millions of orphaned children continue to live in neglect. The onus lies upon individuals and communities to translate these divine injunctions into tangible action.

Several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Pakistan are working tirelessly to improve the lives of orphaned children, and among them, Alkhidmat Foundation stands out as a leading entity. For over two decades, Alkhidmat has been at the forefront of orphan care, implementing sustainable programs to uplift these vulnerable children.

One of its flagship initiatives is the “Aghosh” Program, a pioneering model designed to provide comprehensive support to orphaned children. Under this initiative, orphanages known as Aghosh Homes have been established, offering a nurturing environment where children receive quality education, healthcare, nutrition, and psychological counseling. These facilities aim to create an atmosphere that mirrors a home, ensuring emotional stability and overall well-being.

At present, Alkhidmat Foundation is operating 22 Aghosh Homes, catering to the needs of 2,059 orphaned children, while an additional 29,926 orphans are receiving financial and educational assistance at their own homes through the Orphan Care Program. These children are not just beneficiaries of aid, they are being empowered with the tools necessary to build a dignified future for themselves and contribute positively to society.

The plight of orphaned children is not a challenge that NGOs alone can shoulder; it is a collective responsibility that demands active participation from all sectors of society. As individuals, we may not be in a position to adopt or personally support an orphan, but we can certainly contribute to the efforts of organizations dedicated to their welfare.

A small percentage of our Zakat, Sadaqah, or charitable donations can make a profound difference in the life of a child deprived of basic needs. By supporting institutions like Alkhidmat, we ensure that these children receive education, healthcare, and protection, ultimately enabling them to lead productive lives.

Moreover, businesses and corporate entities can integrate orphan support initiatives into their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs, fostering sustainable models of assistance. Schools, universities, and social groups can also play a pivotal role by organizing fundraising drives, mentorship programs, and volunteer activities aimed at orphan empowerment. As we immerse ourselves in the blessings of Ramadan, let us pause and reflect on our role in alleviating the suffering of orphaned children. The concept of social justice in Islam is deeply rooted in compassion, equity, and shared responsibility. If every individual contributes, even in the smallest way, we can collectively create a society where no orphan feels abandoned or forgotten.